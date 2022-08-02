Dylan O’Brien remains open to playing a superhero one day

To quote Zoolander villain Jacobim Mugatu; Dylan O’Brien is so hot right now.

The 30 year-old has entered the conversation when it comes to determining who can be definitively called the internet’s boyfriend, and it’s easy to see why. The actor is a charming, affable presence offscreen, while in front of the camera he continues to deliver memorable performances that see him trying his luck at a broad range of characters and genres.

O’Brien can currently be found playing an asshole influencer in hit black comedy Not Okay, but that did nothing to stop folks from thirsting over his every move. It feels as though The Maze Runner headliner has been circling the rumor mill of superhero speculation forever, and in an interview The Playlist, he once again refused to rule anything in or out.

“I don’t actually rule out anything, so it’s not like I wouldn’t entertain it if something came my way and if it was like with a really talented filmmaker that I was desperate to work with and if it was a really cool take on the part. I do lean towards wanting to find these sort of smaller character roles for myself. Just because, truly, it had been a long time and I hadn’t gotten many chances to do that, so it’s just like, I think just for now at least, more fulfilling to be experimenting like that and challenging myself in that way… I’m definitely not closed off to anything.”

via Hulu

Nightwing is one of the names that comes up regularly, but there’s a whole wide world of movies, TV shows, franchises, and cinematic universes out there, and we’d be more surprised at this stage if O’Brien didn’t show up in one of them.