‘Not Okay’ trailer restarts the Dylan O’Brien thirst train

We’re still in the middle of a heat wave, still feeling quite parched — and yet Dylan O’Brien continues to show no regard for our hydration in the new trailer for his upcoming film, Not Okay.

O’Brien plays Colin, a “weed boy” who lives with the kind of IDGAF attitude that unfortunately makes most of us weak at the knees. He’s popular, well-liked, and social media famous — and he’s grabbing the attention of fans on Twitter since the trailer dropped this morning. Colin is the it boy, and O’Brien plays him with a suave disregard for anything that tries too hard.

Ryan Gosling might be going through his Kenaissance, but O’Brien is about to enter his Colinaissance — and it will be a run of bleach blonde glory. May the Colin era begin!

Bring it!! Let the Colin Era begin pic.twitter.com/EnQVIss6Uz — Kay (@MalexNM) July 21, 2022

Fans are also challenging O’Brien to change his Twitter name and photo to this mix, and we can see why. We’re currently channeling our inner Blanche Devereaux and spritzing ourselves with water.

ok this is a challenge! change your photo to this one and your name to colin for 3 days pic.twitter.com/f7e0Z3fdzl — clara ⁹²⁹ 💌 (@sourgirlie) July 21, 2022

He’s the guy your mom warned you about, making him hotter.

Colin ❤️‍🔥🖤 I will never get tired of @dylanobrien tattoos 😍 and that blonde hair 😎 pic.twitter.com/1fMA8fOMJ9 — 𝒜𝓂𝓎 (@Okamyg) July 21, 2022

Colin is a different character than fans are used to seeing O’Brien bring to life, and it’s an exciting prospect. Fans really can’t wait to see his grand debut.

Dylan, your character Colin is so crazy 😂 but something new! 🤩 I’m not okay right now! 😳🤪😵‍💫😅 This is going to be an awesome movie! The #NotOkay Trailer looks so good!! Can’t wait to watch it on @DisneyChannelDE 🤩😍💯💪👍 pic.twitter.com/Ay8LvvNE3g — ✨ ʙɪᴀ ✨ (@its_me_bia_) July 21, 2022

While it might not be the most brilliant idea during these COVID times, but if O’Brien’s Colin is looking to — well, engage in that activity, he’s got fans ready and waiting.

No offense but colin can spit in my mouthpic.twitter.com/7aqxUH493c — rosa; not okay era (@jadexartificial) July 21, 2022

Fans are also asking O’Brien to finally join Instagram; Colin has one — after all.

COME ON DYLAN! colin has an instagram create one too — clara ⁹²⁹ 💌 (@sourgirlie) July 21, 2022

Obsessed is the word fans are going with.

i obsessed with dylan o'brien as colin? yes, definitely YES! pic.twitter.com/39hrUr4JEM — ؘ (@anygapatroa) July 21, 2022

Sometimes, all it takes is one word to sum up an emotion. This user chose wisely.

FUCKKKKK DYLAN O'BRIEN FUCK pic.twitter.com/T5wpJRCSiS — dylan o'brien media (@mediadobrien) July 21, 2022

Is a blonde Dylan O’Brien here to stay? Recent photos say no, but there’s always the option to bring this beauty back.

Blonde Dylan O’Brien should forever stay https://t.co/1JQ8ZUEAtT — Hania 🥀 (@haniiastiel) July 21, 2022

Forever crush are also two words one could use to describe Colin, and they’re on point for fans worldwide.

dylan o’brien es mi forevel crush https://t.co/Ybc3dUOLSo — ✩̣̣̣̣̣ͯ┄•͙✧⃝•͙┄✩ͯ (@sativaactiva) July 21, 2022

Not Okay is heading to Hulu on July 29, and you won’t want to miss it.