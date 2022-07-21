Social media fame backfires in official trailer for ‘Not Okay’

Stretching the truth or outrightly fibbing on the internet to gain half a second of clout is about as mundane an occurrence as a rainy day or traffic jam. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the power of film, though, is that you can blow just about anything out of proportion in order to make a fun premise, and that’s exactly what writer/director Quinn Shephard has done with Not Okay, the upcoming dark comedy film that just received a brand-new trailer.

The film stars Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Zombieland: Double Tap) as Danni Sanders, a wannabe writer who isn’t exactly in her social prime, whether that comes to friends, romance, or her Instagram footprint. To remedy this, she puts her photo editing background to good use and fakes a trip to Paris, posting candid photoshops to her Instagram in order to gain more followers.

But things take a turn for the worse when a terrorist attack wreaks havoc on Paris, and after Danni fakes her return to the United States, she’s hailed as a hero upon her return and is welcomed into a community of actual trauma survivors. Despite having finally netted her dream guy and all the internet fame she hoped for, the enormous white lie that Danni is now in the center of threatens to come to light at every turn; the perfect feeding frenzy for the ruthless internet masses.

Starring alongside Deutch are Dylan O’Brien as Colin, Danni’s cloud-dependent love interest, and Mia Isaac as Rowan, a trauma survivor who befriends Danni after her rise to Instagram fame.

Not Okay will release to Hulu on July 29.