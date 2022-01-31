Ed Sheeran to star in new action-comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

Ed Sheeran has sold millions of singles and albums and is widely recognized as one of the leading musical talents of his generation. The British singer-songwriter may have dominated the world of music, but it seems as if he’s becoming more inclined to show off his acting chops.



Sheeran, whose previous acting stints include a minor role as a Lannister soldier in an episode of Game of Thrones, and a part in 2015’s The Bastard Executioner, has just been added to the cast of an upcoming action comedy called Sumotherhood, which is about to start filming in London, per The Hollywood Reporter.



Directed by BAFTA-winning director Adam Deacon, who also leads the acting roster, the film also stars Richie Campbell, Jazzie Zonzolo and Eddie Kadi, with supporting roles from Black Panther‘s Danny Sapani, Absolutely Fabulous‘ Jennifer Saunders, Victoria Secret model Leomie Anderson, and more.



“We are so excited that this incredible cast are joining the project bringing these wacky and crazy characters to life,” Deacon told THR. “More than ever, we are celebrating the variety of life in East London in 2022. Both darkly authentic, as well as embracing the vibrant and diverse lifestyle of living in an East London council estate.”

Sheeran’s other acting chops involve mostly playing himself in a cameo role. His most recent being in the Netflix heist-comedy Red Notice, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It’s still unknown what role the “Shape of You” singer will play, but we can no doubt expect further details to start rolling off the PR machine sooner rather than later.