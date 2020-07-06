Here’s How Eiza Gonzalez Could Look As The DCEU’s Zatanna

The next few years could be big for Zatanna. Outside of a recurring guest role on Smallville, the sorceress has yet to make a major live-action appearance but she’s due to turn up soon in both the movies and a new TV show. J.J. Abrams is developing a Justice League Dark series for HBO Max, which will feature her amongst the team, while Warner Bros. is working on a solo movie for Miss Zatarra, which will be separate from the small screen version.

Sticking with the film side of things for a moment, what fans really want to know is, who’s going to play Zatanna in the DCEU? Well, prolific digital artist Boss Logic has named his pick via this magical new artwork and it’s Hobbs & Shaw star Eiza Gonzalez.

“Quick mock up of [Eiza Gonzales as Zatanna],” Boss Logic wrote in his caption for the image. “I have wanted her as a few characters over the years, I think she would shine here too.”

As the artist says above, Gonzalez has been a popular choice for a few DC heroines in recent years. She was widely thought to be in the running for Catwoman back when Ben Affleck was still in charge of The Batman, for example. Zatanna’s less of an immediately obvious choice for the Baby Driver star, but as you can see, she would definitely look the part. She’s clearly circling the superhero world, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she joins the DCEU in the near future.

Last year, we heard Emilia Clarke was attached to the part but she then passed on the project, which left the studio to look elsewhere. One new candidate is The Witcher‘s Anya Chalotra, though it’s unclear if she’s still in the running as it’s been a few months since we’ve received any updates on the matter.

Who do you want to see play Zatanna in the DCEU, though? Would Eiza Gonzalez be your choice? Have your say in the comments section below.