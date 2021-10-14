Elizabeth Olsen Explains Wanda’s Journey From Age Of Ultron To WandaVision

Fans were furious when Elizabeth Olsen failed to land an Emmy win for her performance in Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision, where she made the transition from longtime supporting player to one of the franchise’s most popular characters.

The good news is that we don’t have to wait too long to witness the next stage in her journey, with Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming to theaters in March, with speculation continuing to run rampant that Scarlet Witch will ultimately be revealed as the villain of the piece.

Olsen revealed that she originally only signed a contract for two movies and a cameo when she first boarded the MCU, but in a new interview with Titan Comics via Marvel, the actress shared how much she connected with Wanda’s years-long arc on a personal level.

“Joss Whedon really loved Wanda a lot, and was so excited to bring her into the MCU. He was teeing me up for possibilities that he didn’t know if we would actually fulfill or not. But he still wanted to create just little Easter eggs. So we would place Easter Eggs in certain places, like a glance too long with Vision. And then, obviously, her emotional journey was the loss of her parents, and Wanda and her brother becoming these rebel fighters in Sokovia before realizing where the good fight was, and wanting to be a part of it. In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, we find Wanda just completely without any family now, without any anchor, and being completely alone. Wanda was trying to figure out her own place in the Avengers compound and finding solace in Vision, finding a friend in him, while also dealing with her own shame of who she is and not really understanding it. And then we kind of further that story in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War. And I think Paul and I both really believed that, as much as it’s fun to be part of the humor and the playfulness of the Avengers, we’ve created an emotional foundation for our characters that doesn’t play around with irony, really. Which is kind of odd in these movies, when so much is ironic and funny and fun to watch. But it’s also kind of lovely.”

Kevin Feige confirmed Scarlet Witch as the MCU’s most powerful character, which spells bad news for not just Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but possibly even the entirety of Phase Four. Olsen killed it in WandaVision, and audiences will be on their edge of their seats waiting to discover how she chooses to use her unlimited abilities now she’s mastered the Darkhold and gained knowledge of alternate realities she can traverse at will.