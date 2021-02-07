Elizabeth Olsen Is No Longer The Most Popular Star In The World

The IMDb Top Star Meter is basically a search engine specifically for actors and actresses, and therefore tends to be more of a method of gauging which names are trending, as opposed to establishing their popularity. Gina Carano may have used it as a defensive maneuver against her army of detractors, but as this week’s rankings have shown, you don’t even have to be alive anymore to reach the upper echelons of the Top 10.

Two recently departed screen legends occupy the first and third positions, knocking previous titleholder Elizabeth Olsen down to fifth place in the process. Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson recently passed away within one day of each other at the ages of 94 and 96 respectively, with both of them leaving behind an indelible legacy for a variety of different reasons.

As for the MCU star, she may be getting heavily backed by fans for an Emmy nomination thanks to her performance in WandaVision, but Elizabeth Olsen has also become the latest target for cancel culture after facing accusations of using a slur to describe her character in the smash hit Disney Plus series.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Much like every other week, the IMDb Star Meter is filled by an eclectic mix of talents, usually those who tend to be in projects that are generating buzz. For instance, Netflix stars Abigail Cowen, Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor occupy the second, fourth and fifth positions thanks to the continued popularity of the streaming service’s Fate: The Winx Saga and Bridgerton, while The Queens Gambit‘s Anya Taylor-Joy is holding strong in seventh.

Elsewhere, a raft of awards nominations for Promising Young Woman have seen Carey Mulligan rocket to eighth, while the Top 10 is rounded out by Elliot Page and Eiza Gonzalez.