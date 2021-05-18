Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently filming in the UK, with scenes being shot in Longcross Studios and on location around the country. The Sam Raimi-directed sequel is billed as a horror-themed expansion of the MCU, with the full introduction of the multiverse opening the door for a practically endless stream of heroes to pop up.

Key to that will likely be Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, fresh from enslaving a town in WandaVision. That show ended with her having to sacrifice her perfect domestic life, including her and Vision’s children Tommy and Billy, and we last saw her in an isolated cabin studying what seemed to be some very bad juju.

We don’t know exactly what Wanda will be doing in Doctor Strange 2, but it’s a decent bet that she may be something of an antagonist to the Sorcerer Supreme as she attempts to use incredibly powerful magic. In any case, during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Olsen (who went on to win Best Performance in a Show for WandaVision) was asked whether Wanda would still be in “trauma mode” in her next appearance, and here’s what she said:

“Well I’m in trauma mode, cause I’ve been playing this character for two freaking years people. … It’s a good transition into Doctor Strange 2. It’s a.. It’s a…It’s um..one leads into the other.”

The actress has previously admitted that she’s extremely excited to work with The Evil Dead and Spider-Man‘s Sam Raimi, confirming that he’d be bringing his signature kinetic camera techniques to a movie she described as being “bonkers” and having a “horror show vibe.”

In what could be a particularly interesting twist, there’ve also been reports that Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard, who played Tommy and Billy in WandaVision, have been spotted on set. If true, this would confirm Wanda’s goals in trying to bring them back and probably means this will be the driving force of the movie. But for now, all we can do is speculate.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on March 22nd, 2022. Let’s hope for a teaser soon.