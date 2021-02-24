Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Will Reportedly Be The Main Focus Of Phase 4

Within the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wanda Maximoff has had a tough time of things, to put it lightly. Orphaned as a child and experimented on by HYDRA, she then lost her brother in the Battle of Sokovia, fell in love with a synthezoid before watching him die twice, and now finds herself being manipulated by a witch in the fictional reality she created for herself to escape all of this trauma.

That’s not exactly the stuff of sunshine and rainbows, with WandaVision showing just how far she’s come in terms of mastering her abilities. Kevin Feige didn’t publicly name her as the most powerful superhero in the entire franchise for no reason, and when Disney Plus’ smash hit series concludes in a couple of weeks, it won’t be long until we see Scarlet Witch again.

Elizabeth Olsen takes second billing behind the title hero in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we should have a much better indication of how she factors into the story of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel once WandaVision draws to a close. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Scarlet Witch will become the main focus on the entirety of Phase Four moving forward, but the tipster doesn’t offer any further details.

Of course, you could quite easily have reached that conclusion by yourself having watched WandaVision, seeing as she’s already inadvertently given Monica Rambeau superpowers that will directly inform Captain Marvel 2, while the manipulation of reality also plays a major part in Spider-Man 3, and it can’t be ruled out she’ll have some sort of role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, either, given the weird stuff we’ve seen happen in the Quantum Realm before. And that’s just the tip of the Phase Four iceberg.