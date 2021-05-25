Last year, Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star who you may know from the likes of Juno and Vanya in The Umbrella Academy came out as trans. It’s probably fair to say that Page is one of the highest-profile celebrities to make the transition so far and as such, the announcement resulted in a wave of worldwide publicity and attention. Millions of fans showed their support, while Netflix and many other entertainment companies followed suit.

Now that we’re well into 2021, the dust on the initial story has obviously settled, but Page is still making headlines. Aside from hype beginning to build for The Umbrella Academy season 3, as we get closer and closer to it hitting our screens, the actor has been in the news recently after sharing a shirtless poolside photo on his Instagram account, which you can see in the gallery down below.

Elliot Page Proudly Shares Shirtless Poolside Photo Ahead Of Umbrella Academy Season 3 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Page certainly looks happy as can be in this shot and many people are indeed commenting on the post that they’re glad to see him enjoying life so much and that he appears to be in much better spirits than he’s been in in the past. But what’s next for him beyond the aforementioned Netflix show?

Well, reports over the last few months have said that Elliot Page has been getting more job offers than ever lately, including chances to direct and produce as well. But the next place we’re likely to see the actor is in The Umbrella Academy season 3, which will probably be with us in early 2022. And though plot details are still being kept tightly under wraps, we can’t wait to find out what comes next for Page’s Vanya and the show as a whole.