Elon Musk Challenges Johnny Depp To A Cage Fight Amid Rumors Of Amber Heard Affair

From feces in the bed to severed fingers, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has spawned enough stories to fill gossip magazines for years to come. Now, Elon Musk has fanned the flames as he has challenged the actor to a cage fight amid allegations of having carried out an extended affair with Depp’s ex-wife while the two were still married.

Before getting into that, though, a bit of context might be in order. Depp is currently involved in a trial against The Sun, a commercial outlet which he sued for referring to him as a “wife-beater.” The trial, set in London, has involved testimonies from numerous high profile people, including the couple in question, as well as Depp’s former partners.

Only last month, rumors began floating around that Musk was having an affair with Heard while she was still married to Depp. On top of that, the SpaceX and Tesla founder was also alleged to have engaged in a threesome with both Heard and Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne while staying in Depp’s LA penthouse.

In an interview with The New York Times, Musk was quick to dismiss rumors of both the affair and the threesome, saying:

“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false. We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.”

Elon Musk then went on to suggest that Johnny Depp and Heard “bury the hatchet and move on.” The entrepreneur even said he hopes that Depp, who has picked on him in the past, “recovers from this situation.”

Nice words aside, he did finish off by saying that “if Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know.” As of yet, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has yet to respond. But should that change, we’ll certainly let you know.