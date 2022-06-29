‘Elvis’ moviegoer claims she got shushed by theater for ‘laughing at inappropriate times’

Elvis is here and while the musical film experience has been the spark of joy for many moviegoers, one patron claims to have been disciplined for laughing during their screening.

According to Twitter user Claire Downs, during a screening at Alamo Drafthouse, she was handed a card for “laughing at inappropriate times”.

The alleged card was showcased in a photo and asks the moviegoer to “respect the experience and refrain from talking and texting”. It would seem that laughing also meets these criteria.

The moviegoer attempted to explain their laughter during the film by saying “Baz [Luhrmann] is doing maximalism which intentionally evokes emotion and laughter is one of those emotions.”

Received this at Alamo Drafthouse for "laughing at inappropriate times" during Elvis. I said "Baz is doing maximalism which intentionally evokes emotion and laughter is one of those emotions." pic.twitter.com/NoL9ht5vnQ — Claire Downs (@clairecdowns) June 28, 2022

Responding to the post, another moviegoer claimed to have received the same card during their screening of Elvis, something that they’d never previously received from the theater.

We Got This Covered has reached out to Alamo Drafthouse for comment.

Despite this strange moviegoing experience, Elvis has begun its movie domination on June 24. In just its first week the film is currently on track to become one of the biggest post-covid movie hits so far.

Elvis has been a massive hit with both critics and fans currently boasting an impressive 78 percent certified fresh Tomatometer score and an even more impressive 94 percent audience score with over 2500 reviews lodged.

Many fans have praised the performance of lead star Austin Butler as the King of Rock and the exceptional directorial work from Baz Luhrmann.

If you haven’t yet seen Elvis for yourself, the movie is now available to catch in theaters around the world.