Emilia Clarke Says She Has Unfinished Business With The Star Wars Franchise

After its initially disappointing reception, Solo has become the recipient of a lot of love online as Star Wars fans campaign for this corner of the galaxy to be continued in some form. It’s looking like Disney might be bringing back one star of the movie, Donald Glover, in the upcoming Lando TV series, but there are still many others we want to catch up with. One of those is Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra, Han’s former flame last seen working for Darth Maul.

Qi’ra was an intriguing character in Solo; she had risen to become the former Sith lord’s right-hand woman in his vast criminal empire, yet she still felt guilt over her actions. In an interview with the former Game of Thrones actress, The Hollywood Reporter praised Qi’ra’s complexity, to which Clarke revealed that she was told where the character was headed next at the time, but she has yet to get the call from Disney asking her to come back.

Oh, I know, and I agree. I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterwards,” she said. “But I’m afraid I’ve heard nothing of [Disney+] being the case, so maybe I’ll just write it and send it to them. I’ll be like, “Hey guys, I’ve got a few ideas.”

Clarke was then asked if Qi’ra was the role from her past that she would most like to revisit. The British star then agreed, noting she feels the anti-heroine has “the most unfinished business.”

After years of nothing, Solo lovers did get excited recently when Qi’ra made a shock return to the Star Wars universe. She made an appearance in the first issue of the comic series War of the Bounty Hunters, which revealed she temporarily got her hands on Han’s carbonite-frozen form after The Empire Strikes Back. This promised fans that there was still more to come from Qi’ra in the saga, certainly in off-screen media, but hopefully on screen as well.

In the meantime, Emilia Clarke is returning to the Disney family in Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in a yet-unknown role. It’s a gig that she’s hoping will be a lot more permanent than her Star Wars one.