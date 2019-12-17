Emily Blunt Fights To Survive In First A Quiet Place 2 Photo

With the first trailer for A Quiet Place 2 already showing in theaters and set to arrive online in the not too distant future, the marketing machine is beginning to ramp up as Paramount begins to reveal more and more of their follow-up to the 2018 horror hit. And so far, we’re liking what we see.

This latest look at the sequel isn’t terribly revealing, but as the first official photo to be released from A Quiet Place 2, we’re certainly happy to have it. Seen in the gallery down below, it features Emily Blunt front and center, fighting to survive alongside her children in a post-apocalyptic world, one which has been overrun by “blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing.”

Unfortunately, there’s not much else we can glean from this fairly tame shot, but with all the anticipation currently surrounding the movie, it’s nice to finally see something from it. And again, it’s surely a sign that more is on the way, including a trailer.

In regards to the plot, not much has been spilled about it but director and star John Krasinski has gone on record in the past to tell us that the beauty of the sequel lies less in the individual characters and more in the world they live in. So, with that in mind, we imagine the follow-up will explore the movie’s world a little deeper and possibly even give us some additional backstory.

Whatever route Krasinski decides to go in though, he’s certainly got some lofty expectations placed upon him given how successful the first film was. And while the jury is still out on if he’ll be able to deliver with the sequel or not, we’ll find out soon enough, as A Quiet Place 2 touches down in theaters on May 15th, 2020.