Eminem Teases New Single From Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The movie tie-in single is becoming a lost art, one that definitely needs to be brought back on a more frequent basis. During the glory days of the 1980s and 90s, some of the biggest and most popular artists in the world would be tasked with creating a song specifically to be played over the end credits of a major release, and in Will Smith’s case he would just do it himself.

However, with the exception of the James Bond franchise’s continued ode to the opening credits theme, tie-in singles have become an increasing rarity. Luckily, it turns out that Eminem is the latest returnee announced for this week’s superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and he’s previewed a new track featuring Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy, which you can check out below.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Tease A Symbiotic Showdown 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Eminem’s song for the first film was so cheesy and self-serious that it’s actually kind of catchy, with the rapper making it abundantly clear which movie he’s being paid to promote by uttering the word “Venom” what felt like a hundred times.

Of all people, we never thought it would be the often-controversial Marshall Mathers who would try and single-handedly revive the practice of a major Hollywood blockbuster getting an exclusive ditty directly related to its plot, but we’re definitely not against Venom: Let There Be Carnage keeping the dream alive.