Emma Stone Reportedly Still In Talks For Spider-Man 3 But Not Confirmed

The Amazing Spider-Man movies suffered from a laundry list of problems, but the performances of central duo Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone wasn’t one of them. The two stars generated an effortless chemistry that made their shared scenes the highlights of both installments, and almost managed to detract from the abundance of plot holes and gaps in logic that plagued the series as Sony rushed to build a shared universe almost out of nowhere.

Inevitably, both Garfield and Stone have found themselves heavily linked with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, as has everyone else to have played a decent-sized role in any of the previous seven live-action Spidey blockbusters for that matter. Neither has been confirmed as of yet, and now that the Academy Award winning La La Land star is pregnant, her involvement seems more unlikely than ever.

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Rachel McAdams would be back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before it was confirmed – that talks between the two parties are still ongoing, with the idea being floated that Stone could return to shoot some additional footage closer to Spider-Man 3‘s December release when the pickups are happening.

The 32 year-old dropped out of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon to be replaced by Margot Robbie after getting pregnant, so it wasn’t like she’d be strapped into a wire rig and launched around the green screens of Spider-Man 3, but if Ezra Miller can shoot his scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League via Zoom from the set of Fantastic Beasts 3 on the other side of the world, then surely there’s a method to getting Stone’s Gwen Stacy into the web-slinging threequel.