‘Encanto’ and ‘House of Gucci’ battling for box office supremacy

Ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, a trio of high-profile new movies arrived to try and entice audiences to their local multiplex, offering a smorgasbord of genre trappings that should appeal to almost every possible demographic.

Having topped the box office last weekend with a healthy $44 million bow, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is only in its second weekend and looking to do solid repeat business, but it won’t be topping the charts again. In fact, it might even struggle to finish second based on the early numbers.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Images 1 of 6

Click to skip







Chris and Jill

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Disney’s latest acclaimed animation Encanto is currently leading the pack, having nabbed $7.5 million yesterday, which has it on course for a $39 million weekend and $55 million five-day take. However, Ridley Scott may have to eat some humble pie after those goddamned millennials managed to tear themselves away from their cellphones and propel House of Gucci to an impressive $4.2 million, which is expected to translate into $26 million across the three days and $38 million over five.

Unfortunately, that leaves Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City in the dust, with the video game reboot projected to bring in less than $8 million from Friday to Sunday, and a shade under $12 million from its first five days in theaters. Somebody had to lose, but it’s yet another win for the unstoppable Disney machine.