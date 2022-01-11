‘Encanto’ soundtrack album dethrones Adele at top of Billboard’s Top 200

Disney’s Encanto is following in the footsteps of some previous musicals from the House of Mouse by becoming the first soundtrack album that has made its way to the number one spot on Billboard’s Top 200 chart in two years.

The previous soundtrack album to hold the top spot was 2019’s Frozen 2. Before that, 2014’s Frozen, making Disney a maestro regarding coming out with musicals that translate into mainstream pop success, Collider reported.

Of course, composer Lin Manuel Miranda, of In the Heights and Hamilton fame, can take all the credit for penning the string of catchy numbers in the movie, such as the earworm “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which is a viral song on TikTok. That track, in particular, is making waves on the Billboard Hot 100 — a chart that tracks the success of singles rather than albums — with it currently peaking at the number five spot after having climbed its way up from number 50.

Prior to the Encanto soundtrack album dominating at number one on the Billboard Top 200, the album that ruled the throne of the airwaves was Adele’s 30, which comfortably reigned at the top of the chart for six whole weeks before being usurped.

There’s a good reason for Encanto‘s success, as the movie blending family drama and magic is one of Disney’s most well-received efforts in the studio’s history by critics. It was also a box office hit and, unsurprisingly, has been dominating streaming on Disney Plus, which is where you can currently watch it in case you haven’t seen it already.