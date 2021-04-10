Enola Holmes 2 Will Reportedly Have A Bigger Role For Henry Cavill’s Sherlock

Enola Holmes was one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2020, and while a sequel has yet to be officially confirmed, the odds are loooking good. Star Millie Bobby Brown has said she’d love to play the part of Sherlock’s teen sister again, with director Harry Bradbeer admitting that he’s had talks with Netflix about expanding the franchise. We Got This Covered’s own sources – who accurately informed us about The Witcher prequel that’s in development – have told us a follow-up is on the way.

These same reliable sources have now revealed that, when Enola Holmes 2 gets here, it’ll feature more of Henry Cavill as Enola’s much more famous big brother. The Superman star became the latest Marvel/DC actor to play Sherlock on screen – following Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch – in the movie, but as Brown’s Enola was the protagonist, he only appeared in a supporting role. But it sounds like he’ll get a bigger chunk of the action next time.

According to what we’ve already heard, it looks like the rest of the Holmes clan will be back alongside Brown and Cavill, too. Helena Bonham Carter took the role of the matriarch of the family, Eudoria, who goes missing for much of the first movie. Meanwhile, Sam Claflin plays a very different version of eldest sibling Mycroft, portrayed as disapproving of his eccentric family members and missing the Holmeses’ genius intellect.

Cavill’s increased role could well be connected to the fact that Holmes’ greatest nemesis might be serving as the sequel’s villain. WGTC has previously shared that the filmmakers are considering using Professor Moriarty in the next film. And while Enola will no doubt still be at the center of the story, it has to be Sherlock who goes head-to-head with the evil mastermind. It seems feasible that Doctor Watson could show up, too, after being strangely absent last time.

While we wait for the next Enola Holmes to arrive, fans might want to check out The Irregulars, another teen-flavored twist on the Sherlockverse, which landed on Netflix this month.