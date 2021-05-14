Enola Holmes 2 Will Reportedly Introduce John Watson

After months of speculation, Netflix finally announced that Enola Holmes 2 is officially in the works, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill set to reprise their respective roles as the titular character and the world-renowned Sherlock Holmes.

While the first film, which premiered late last year on the streaming platform, failed to live up to expectations in the eyes of the critics, it quickly rose through the ranks to become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films and shatter several records. In fact, based on their own statistics, Enola Holmes managed to rope in 76 million households, a staggering number especially given the overall drought in the cinematic medium due to the COVID-19 and its restrictions.

Since Cavill’s Sherlock hugely boosted the popularity of the flick, we can expect the consulting detective to have a much bigger role in the sequel. As such, it’s also a safe bet that Dr. John Watson, the character’s timeless companion, will also make an appearance. Apparently, that exactly seems to be the case. According to the latest rumors, the sidekick will have a role to play in the next installment, though to what extent is unclear at this point.

The film, which revolves around the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer, takes place in an alternate timeline where the Holmes brothers have a sister who shares their aptitude for detective work. How Enola gets swept into an adventure of her own, though, hardly resembles the original work by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, a sense of originality that has actually turned the series into a popular young-adult narrative.

At any rate, thanks to the success of the first entry, Enola Holmes 2 is going ahead at full speed, but it’ll certainly be a while before we hear anything new about the plot or what it’ll encompass, though adapting the second book, The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, is a no-brainer.