Enola Holmes Loses Out On Title Of Netflix’s Biggest Movie Of 2020

The Netflix Top 10 most-watched list is by no means a barometer of quality, a notion that’s been cemented beyond all doubt by the performance of controversial Polish thriller 365 Days. It was reported back in October that the critically panned movie was on course to become the streaming service’s biggest title of the year, and with just a few days left of 2020, the steamy film with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes has indeed held onto the number one spot.

Subscribers around the globe clearly couldn’t resist discovering what all the fuss was about, and they would have no doubt been left disappointed by the end result. However, 365 Days spent more time in the Top 10 than any other movie over the last twelve months. Even the record-breaking Enola Holmes, which many predicted would end the year on top, couldn’t dislodge it, with Millie Bobby Brown’s mystery caper having to settle for second place.

Viewers have clearly been getting into the holiday spirit in a big way, though, because the following eighteen titles that spent weeks or even months dominating the charts include a surprisingly high number of Christmas-themed films, and you can check out the full Top 20 below.

365 Days

Enola Holmes

The Christmas Chronicles Part 2

Holidate

The Old Guard

The Social Dilemma

Project Power

The Kissing Booth 2

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Extraction

Hubie Halloween

Over the Moon

The Devil All the Time

Work It

A California Christmas

Love, Guaranteed

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Feel The Beat

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Christmas Chronicles

As you can see, the vast majority of these movies are Netflix originals, which vindicates the company’s decision over the last few years to focus almost exclusively on in-house content, presumably safe in the knowledge that the streaming wars were about to heat up and they’ve got a place at the head of the table to maintain.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, is Adam Sandler failing to even crack the Top 10 despite Hubie Halloween proving to be another smash hit for Happy Madison, but with 365 Days leading the pack, the rankings hardly make much sense anyway.