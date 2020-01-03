The Entire Tremors Franchise Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Happy New Year, Tremors fans! Those who love the long-running monster franchise will be delighted to know that all six installments are now currently streaming on Netflix. Talk about a great way to kick off the new decade, eh?

Those titles available to watch on the service are as follows:

While diehard fans are very familiar with these entries, more casual viewers may not know how prolific the series is. Following the original 1990 feature, every subsequent sequel has been a direct-to-video release and the follow-ups have been captivating audiences for three decades now, with respective releases in 1996, 2001, 2004, 2015 and 2018.

New Tremors 7 Set Photos Reveal First Look At 3 From Hell Star Richard Brake 1 of 5

The franchise is now set to expand into its fourth decade with a seventh installment planned to drop later this year. Tremors 7: Island Fury recently wrapped filming and is expected to be available to consume some time in 2020. We don’t know much about it just yet, but it’s been confirmed that Michael Gross is set to reprise his role as series frontman Burt Gummer, along with Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black), Richard Brake (3 From Hell) and more.

The film is reportedly set to explore the story of a rich playboy whose heart is set on hunting the dangerous Graboids for sport. He arranges to have the deadly creatures brought to a remote island where he can try to kill them for fun and we’re sure you can guess what happens after that.

Tell us, though, are you excited to catch up and/or re-watch all of the Tremors films on Netflix, or do you think the series should’ve ended way back in the nineties? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!