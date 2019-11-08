3 From Hell Star Joins The Cast Of Tremors 7

While casual movie enthusiasts may not realize it, diehard horror fans know that the Tremors franchise is easily one of the prolific cinematic universes of the past few decades. The original 1990 film starring Kevin Bacon has since spawned five direct-to-video movies, four sequels, a prequel, several video games and a short-lived TV show. Now that Tremors 7 has been officially confirmed, moviegoers will be pleased to hear that there’ll be some big names fending off the Graboids this time around.

We already know that Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black) will be joining series frontman Michael Gross onscreen, but it’s also recently been revealed that Richard Brake of 3 From Hell fame will be rounding out the cast. The British-American character actor was a welcome addition to the Firefly family in Rob Zombie’s latest feature and also played the Night King during the fourth and fifth seasons of Game of Thrones, thankfully ditching the series before it took a turn for the worst.

Caroline Langrishe, Cassie Clare, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Matthew Douglas, Randy Kalsi, Bear Williams, David Assavanon, Boonma Lamphon, Aukrawut Rojaunawat, Owen Macrae, Iris Park and Mikey Black are all also set to appear in supporting roles.

The upcoming installment is tentatively being called Tremors: Island Fury and is set to tell the story of a wealthy playboy who wants to hunt arguably the deadliest creatures on earth. He brings several of the subterranean worm-like creatures known as Graboids to a remote island. From there, things take an expected turn for the worst. The monsters likely won’t go down without a fight, meaning there’ll definitely be plenty of crazy action and violence while the humans try to get off the island.

Tremors 7 is currently in the works and may release even sooner than we expect. Once we get a firm date, though, we’ll be sure to let you know.