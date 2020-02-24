Star Wars’ Next Big Story Will Be Revealed Tomorrow Night

Though the next Star Wars film isn’t scheduled for release until December 2022, fans will hardly be starved for material in the years to come. For one thing, Lucasfilm has already spent months teasing plans for something they call “Project Luminous,” and on Monday night, it seems we’ll finally get some official info on what exactly this mysterious project will be.

ABC correspondent Clayton Sandell took to Twitter over the weekend with the following announcement:

“Star Wars Project Luminous will finally be revealed Monday evening. What is it exactly? Details will start to emerge around 7 PM Pacific time tomorrow night. #StarWars #ProjectLuminous #MTFBWY”

Going by what we’ve heard already, the Project Luminous umbrella will encompass a new series of books, games and other forms of media that will essentially tell one big, cohesive story in the Star Wars galaxy.

While Lucasfilm has done a pretty good job at keeping most of the key details under wraps, recent reports suggest that Project Luminous will specifically focus on the High Republic era, which came to a close before the events of the Prequel Trilogy.

At last year’s New York Comic Con, Lucasfilm also dropped a cryptic clue with the following message:

“The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things…. Until…Project Luminous, 2020.”

The first part of this tease is a direct quote from Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope. But what about that last part? Until what, exactly? Well, your guess is as good as ours.

In all likelihood, whatever Lucasfilm is planning with Project Luminous will ultimately connect somehow to their vision for the next wave of films. Though last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended the franchise’s previous era on a relative whimper, Disney now has a few years to build up the hype for their December 2022 release.

You can judge for yourself if this next era is one worth anticipating when Lucasfilm reveals their plans on Monday evening.