Eternals may have been a film that mostly eschewed with the normally joke-heavy approach that is popular in most Marvel movies — trading that in for a more dramatic tone — but behind the scenes, things definitely got goofy at times.

Ahead of the film’s release on Disney Plus and digital on Wednesday, Jan. 12, a new blooper reel highlights almost all the main stars breaking out in dance at various times, cracking up, or otherwise breaking character. We see stars such as Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Ma Dong-seok, and Barry Keoghan all letting loose in a way that would make the dance-inclined Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo blush. The video was tweeted by Entertainment Tonight.

Yes, that's Harry Styles dancing with his #Eternals costars in this blooper reel. 😭 https://t.co/Y5UnmkAzWG pic.twitter.com/pyQ71D9Hhc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 11, 2022

While Eternals has a notoriously low score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes — it’s the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film rated as “rotten” to date — the film has certainly resonated more with audiences, registering a 78% audience score on the site.

Having raked in $400 million at the box office, it’s no wonder Disney is going full steam ahead with the hype train ahead of the movie’s home release.

Though it’s hardly accurate to call it a “cult classic,” due to its commercial success, it seems inevitable that appreciation for the film will grow more positive in the years ahead. It also features Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao’s bold reimagining of what a superhero can be.

The movie takes on spiritual and Eastern philosophical themes surrounding the flawed higher powers that make up its protagonists, immortal warriors tasked with protecting the Earth’s inhabitants and who themselves must answer to the Celestials, beings even greater than them.

The movie also boasts honey-tinged, golden-hour-laden cinematography which emphasizes the jaw-dropping real-life locations central to its theme of reverence for nature, such as scenes that take place on an actual volcanic island and ancient ruins.

Catch Eternals on digital and Disney Plus on Jan. 12 and Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 15.