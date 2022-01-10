Watch: Marvel hypes ‘Eternals’ Disney Plus debut with new promo

This new Eternals promo hypes up Marvel’s newest heroes making their streaming debut on Disney Plus this Wednesday. Following the controversial day-and-date release of Black Widow, Disney has settled into a lucrative strategy of making Marvel’s movies theatrical exclusives for three months before they’re made available to stream at no extra cost. The latest to follow this routine and make its way to D+ is Eternals, after its arrival in cinemas last November.

With it coming this Wednesday, Marvel has now released this short new promo — which you can check out above — reminding fans not to miss Eternals‘ streaming premiere. The teaser focuses on the titular 10 immortal heroes, consisting of Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keog), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Sprite (Lia McHugh), and Ajak (Salma Hayek).

Eternals was an outlier when it comes to the MCU as critics widely savaged it. That said, fans took the new team to their hearts just as much as any Marvel heroes, and its circa $400 million box office gross was acceptable for the pandemic era. Still, we’re not sure if a sequel will make it out the gate, though the first film’s screenwriters have teased where they would go with the story. Whether Chloe Zhao would return to direct, though, is a whole other mystery.

If you’re planning to catch Eternals on Disney Plus this Wednesday, make sure to set aside a sizeable chunk of your day. At a hefty 2 hours, 37 minutes, the epic ensemble film is one of the longest entries in the MCU to date — in fact, the only Marvel film longer than it is the 3-hour Avengers: Endgame. The latest episode of the behind-the-scenes documentary series, Marvel Assembled, focusing on the making of Eternals, drops on streaming the same day.