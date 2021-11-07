Eternals Ending Could Lead Into The Supernatural Side Of The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been gradually expanding the cosmic, mystical, magical and multiversal sides of its mythology, and based on the ending of Eternals, it looks as though Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman could play a pivotal role in the franchise’s shift into supernatural territory. Naturally, spoilers follow from here on out.

Given that he was all over the marketing and hit the press trail with a vengeance, you’d expect Harington to be a major player in Eternals, but he’s only in a handful of scenes. However, it’s the second post-credits stinger and its surprise guest Mahershala Ali that could have set some major things in motion.

Whitman finally gets his hands on the Ebony Blade, signaling that his evolution to Black Knight is underway. Ali’s cameo could hint at a role for him in the Blade reboot, and the references to his estranged uncle Nathan Garrett are steeped in supernatural comic book lore.

We’ve been hearing for years that the Midnight Sons could be on their way to the MCU, and a solid base should be in place by the end of 2023 with Black Knight, Blade, and Moon Knight all incoming, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could also lay the groundwork for the Sorcerer Supreme and/or Scarlet Witch coming on board.

Phase Four is shaping up to be the most ambitious chapter of the MCU yet, and having the Midnight Sons leading the supernatural charge would be perfectly in keeping with that remit.