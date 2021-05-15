Midnight Sons Movie Will Reportedly Tease [SPOILERS]

Mephisto hasn’t even made his presence felt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the character has already become something of a running joke among fans given the sheer volume of wild theories and speculation making the rounds during WandaVision‘s nine-episode run that he was hiding in plain sight and would be revealed as the real villain all along.

There were rumors that Evan Peters had been cast Marvel’s version of the devil, which continued even after he’d been introduced as an alternate spin on Quicksilver, not to mention talk that he’d show up as Helstrom’s father in a reboot of the canceled Hulu series, act as one of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ big bads and much more in between.

The latest nugget of Mephisto scuttlebutt surrounds a potential appearance in a Midnight Sons project as part of the MCU’s continued expansion and increased focus on teams, which is itself something we’ve heard countless times over the last couple of years in various and often wildly different permutations. As per the report in question, the titular squad will include Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Blade, Hannibal King, Helstrom, Ghost Rider and Scarlet Witch, with Blackout as the primary antagonist and good old Mephisto pulling the strings in the background.

Naturally, the majority of characters listed above haven’t even made their MCU debuts, so even if Midnight Sons is on the cards with or without Mephisto, we won’t be seeing it for a while yet. As such, it’s best not to get too excited at the prospect, at least not until Marvel Studios begin making their way through the 25 or so projects that have been officially confirmed and/or exist in different stages of development.