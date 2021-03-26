Doctor Strange 2’s Main Villains Reportedly Revealed

As the elephant graveyard of discarded fan theories surrounding WandaVision will attest, trying to nail down the specifics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mystical sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it’s still twelve months away from release is an impossible task, especially when nobody could predict what was coming next for Scarlet Witch and Vision on a weekly basis.

What we do know is that Elizbeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff is poised to cause some serious problems for the MCU as her powers continue to grow, and they’ll even become enhanced by her mastery of the Darkhold. This is bad news not just for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme, but the entire mythology.

Details on what we may see beyond that remain unclear, but a new leak claims to offer up the identities of Multiverse of Madness‘ main villains, and neither of them are Scarlet Witch. Instead, Chiwitel Ejiofor’s returning Baron Mordo will reportedly target the Darkhold for his own nefarious means, and he’ll cozy up to Wanda by pretending to be her ally. However, he’s not the true big bad, with that particular distinction apparently falling on Nightmare.

Of course, Nightmare has regularly been named as a contender to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ primary antagonist, but let’s not forget that we heard the same thing over and over again regarding Mephisto and WandaVision, so it’s best not to take it as gospel quite yet. That being said, he does seem like the ideal foil for a movie that’s going all-out in venturing into the deepest corners of the MCU’s alternate realities, although it would be nice to see Mordo stand on his own two feet for a change having also been largely reduced to henchman duties in the first installment.