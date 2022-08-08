‘Eternals’ enthusiasts name their preferred candidate for a solo spinoff

Patton Oswalt stoked the fires of speculation recently when he may or may not have accidentally revealed that an Eternals sequel was in development at Marvel Studios, sending a wave of renewed enthusiasm through the cinematic universe’s fandom in the process.

Now that the cat has potentially been let out of the bag, all eyes have turned towards next month’s D23 presentation, an event that’s set to add even more projects to the stacked plate of Phases Five and Six. While it may rank as the worst-reviewed installment in the entire MCU, and the only one to wind up below the Fresh threshold on Rotten Tomatoes, a cursory glance at the internet on every given day lets you know that Eternals has no shortage of vociferously vocal supporters.

Imagining the hypothetical worst case scenario, should a direct sequel fail to emerge, then there’s almost limitless potential in telling solo stories on the big or small screens revolving around any number of the title heroes. After all, they’ve been around for the entirety of human existence, so any time period is potentially up for grabs.

Over on Reddit, MCU diehards have been rattling off not just their preferred candidate for a standalone project, but the when, where, and why.

Eternals Kingo Movie Posters 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

A Gilgamesh cooking show of all things is the top-voted comment at the time of writing, while there’s also a lot of love for following Kingo’s decades in the limelight as an entire family of legendary Bollywood stars. A spinoff following Makkari’s quest to gather up all the treasure she could find is also a worthwhile shout, and it just goes to show that the corner of the MCU inhabited by the Eternals is undeniably ripe for further exploration.