‘Eternals’ fans count down the days until film reaches Disney Plus

Marvel’s Eternals may have somewhat divided critics, with the film notoriously being the only Rotten score in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. But the movie has certainly found a comfortably large audience with fans, many of whom had a reception to it as warm as the film’s multiple golden hour shots.

That’s why many Marvel fans are counting down the days when Eternals will once again rise from the horizon after its $400 million worldwide box office haul to make a triumphant return in peoples homes on the streaming platform Disney Plus.

Jan. 12, 2022, is the magic date many fans have marked on their calendar, which is also the day Kingo actor Kumail Nanjiani jokingly hailed as an official holiday in celebration of the reported IMAX Enhanced format release.

As you can see from some of the ongoing hype for the film on Twitter, the streaming release of the film will keep fans’ jaws flapping about how much they love the movie.

We’ll all tell our grandkids where we were on the fateful day Eternals reached our TV screens, no doubt.

And many fans took the anticipated hype as an opportunity to point out how truly admirable it was for the filmmakers and cast to try and do something different with the superhero genre.

Really wanna say I’m extremely proud for #Eternals and the entire crew for doing something different. It wasn’t taken in vain and it’s contribution to the genre will go forward! Can’t wait to see the Eternals again and can’t wait to rewatch it on Disney Plus! — Eternals News (@UPDATESETERNALS) December 21, 2021

Many fans can’t wait to call our friends with excitement when it comes out.