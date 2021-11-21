‘Eternals’ passes ‘Black Widow’ at the international box office

Ghostbusters: Afterlife may have comfortably topped the domestic box office this weekend with a stronger than expected $44 million debut, ending the two-week reign of Eternals in the process, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster continues to do big business overseas.

It’s a little alarming to see the 26th installment drop by another 60% in just its third weekend in theaters, but the cosmic epic has been compensating by hauling in cash all across the world. Having passed $300 million globally earlier this week, Eternals is currently sitting of a global haul of just over $336 million.

Notably, $200 million of that total hails from international markets, pushing it past the $196 million accrued by Black Widow, although like-for-like comparisons are a little unfair in that regard when Scarlett Johansson’s solo adventure was released simultaneously on Disney Plus Premier Access.

That being said, Eternals is now closing in on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has so far pulled in roughly $210 million away from home soil. Chloe Zhao’s comic book adaptation will comfortably exceed its immediate MCU predecessor despite lagging way behind it on the domestic front, meaning that it’s set to be another pandemic-era win for Kevin Feige’s outfit whichever way you want to crunch the numbers.