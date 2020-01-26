New Eternals Promo Art Teases Possible Captain Marvel Connection

We’re still more than nine months out from the release of The Eternals, but thanks to various set photos and leaks that have made their way online in recent weeks, we’re beginning to get a pretty good idea of the designs for some of the key players in Chloé Zhao’s upcoming film.

Over the weekend, for instance, a pair of low-quality stills that seem to offer an early glimpse at the movie’s promotional material have started making the rounds. Firstly, we have an image of Richard Madden’s Ikaris, seen dressed in what looks to be a fairly comic-accurate shiny blue suit, complete with three glowing holes across the chest.

One potentially significant detail in this image is Ikaris’ glowing hand, which seems reminiscent of the effect used on Captain Marvel whenever she goes binary. Only time will tell if Madden’s Eternal has some kind of connection to Carol Danvers or her powers, but seeing how both characters have at least one foot planted in the cosmic end of the MCU, it wouldn’t be too surprising to learn this was the case.

After that, we have a still of Salma Hayek as Ajak, who’s looking rather different from her comic book equivalent in her teal suit. While the Ikaris image has started drawing Captain Marvel comparisons, the rune-like effect on Ajak’s hand has got people wondering if her abilities might overlap with those of Doctor Strange and the Masters of the Mystic Arts.

Of course, this remains mere speculation for the time being, but all will be revealed when The Eternals hits theaters on November 6th. In the meantime, Marvel’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.