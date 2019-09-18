The Eternals’ Secret Villain Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Out of every movie coming in Marvel’s Phase 4, The Eternals is looking to be one of the most fascinating, by far. The heroes aren’t mainstream like the Avengers or Justice League, yet the outlook for the film just keeps getting better and better.

Of course, with every superhero tale comes a villain, and it looks like we might now know who the main antagonist of the upcoming flick will be. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Black Knight was coming to the MCU back in April – Druig, Lord of Flames and Nightmares, will be the big bad. But he won’t start off as one.

First, though, let’s go over some backstory. In the comics, a long, long time ago, a group of aliens called the Celestials created the Eternals. Their job was to protect Earth and to fight their evil counterparts, the Deviants. There’s no solid confirmation that they’ll appear in the film, but it’s hard to have the good guys without the bad and from what we’ve been told, Druig will indeed be working with the Deviants at some point. Apparently, though, he won’t be revealed to be the villain until near the end, when we learn that he secretly harbors a hatred for humans and resents Sersi and the other Eternals’ desire to be close to them as he wants to destroy them.

Kit Harington Is The Black Knight In Epic Eternals Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Details beyond that are still a bit murky, but we do know that the film will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington, which means that fans of Game of Thrones will get a small reunion between Harington and Madden, which should be fun to see.

It’s also been said that the post-credits scene will help lay the seeds for X-Men in the MCU, while we’ll apparently get some sort of tease for the Savage Land as well, which Marvel is said to be developing a movie for. All things considered, then, it sounds like The Eternals is going to be a very important entry into the MCU and you won’t want to miss it when it lands on November 6th, 2020.