New MCU Theory Says The Eternals Might Be Introducing Atlantis

After being pushed back to February 2021 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four delays, we’ll have to wait even longer to find out some concrete details about The Eternals. After all, there isn’t much point in trying to predict what’s going to happen in an intergalactic adventure based around a group of immortal aliens that’s set to take place over thousands of years.

We do know that the title characters will be forced to do battle with their arch-nemeses the Deviants though, and with Kevin Feige admitting that the Eternals are more than aware of the existence and activities of the Avengers, they might even be linked to Thanos somehow, given that the Mad Titan’s comic book history places him as the son of two Eternals and a carrier of the Deviants gene.

New Eternals Set Photos Reveal Close-Up Look At Kit Harington's Black Knight 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, a new theory speculates that one way Chloe Zao’s sci-fi blockbuster could tie into the MCU is by having one of the sequences set in the past take place during the fall of Atlantis, which would open the door for Namor’s long-awaited introduction into the franchise. Atlantis has already been indirectly mentioned in Avengers: Endgame, of course, and Namor is heavily rumored to play a major role in Black Panther 2, with The Eternals presenting the perfect opportunity to show how the fabled kingdom ended up at the bottom of the ocean.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Atlantis was sunk during an invasion by the Deviants, and given how the MCU frequently adapts comic book stories for the big screen while putting their own twist on them, it would make total sense. Not only would it establish Atlantis before any potential involvement in Black Panther 2, but it could easily be tied into The Eternals‘ millennia-spanning narrative and also further the idea that they’ve been battling the Deviants since the dawn of civilization without humanity even realizing.