Eternals Star Hospitalised After Assault

Barry Keoghan, who plays the villainous Druig in Marvel’s upcoming Eternals, has suffered serious injuries to his face which led him to be hospitalized for a short time (according to the Independent). The assault which caused the injuries occurred in Galway, in the early hours of last week Sunday.

Keoghan was reportedly taken to the Galway University Hospital early on Sunday morning with various injuries including cuts to his face. He was later released and the information available doesn’t suggest that he has any serious long-term injuries.

Born in 1992, Keoghan is one of the younger members of the Eternals cast, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t an experienced and impressive actor. The Irish actor has worked with acclaimed directors with many awards under their belts like Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Yorgos Lanthimos (the Killing of a Sacred Deer), and now Chloe Zhao (Eternals). Beyond directors, he has also held his own acting alongside stars like Nicole Kidman (the Killing of a Sacred Deer) and Jared Harris (Chernobyl) which is very impressive for an actor.

We know very little about his role in the film other than that he will be a fellow Eternal like the majority of the main cast, and will be the antagonist. In an interview with JOE.ie, costar Brian Tyree Henry (who plays Phastos) lauded Keoghan, saying that “he is truly, truly a masterclass already. To be so young, he is already, he is locked in, but he is also willing to learn.”

Hopefully, he will have a speedy and restful recovery from his injuries. You can see him on-screen currently as a Scavenger in The Green Knight starring Dev Patel, or you can wait until November 5th to see him play Druig in Eternals alongside stars such as Angelina Jolie and Brian Tyree Henry.