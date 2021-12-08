As perhaps a testament to how a movie can resonate with audiences despite what any reviewer-aggregate site might have to say about its quality, we’re getting the news from Google that Marvel’s Eternals was the most searched film on the search engine this year.

That’s a fairly impressive feat for a movie that only has a 48% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but actually makes a good deal of sense when you consider the review aggregate website’s audience score is much different, sitting at a respectable 78%, as of press time.

Check out Google’s year-end global movie trend list for yourself. Here’s the top ten:

Movies

1) Eternals

2) Black Widow

3) Dune

4) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

5) Red Notice

6) Mortal Kombat

7) Cruella

8) Halloween Kills

9) Godzilla vs. Kong

10) Army of the Dead

Other Marvel movies secured their place on the top 10 list as well, such as the Scarlett Johansson-helmed spy romp Black Widow sitting pretty in the number two spot, and the Simu Liu-anchored martial arts-fueled adventure Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sitting in the respectable number four spot.

A number of films unrelated to the superhero franchise obviously also made the list, such as Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune sitting in the number three spot and the Netflix action hits Red Notice and Army of the Dead clocking in at the number five and 10 spots, respectively.

Though the list isn’t necessarily indicative of a film’s critical acclaim, only the frequency with which the topic was searched, we certainly think Eternals deserves the popularity it’s received for the most part, despite the surprisingly rotten critical reception.

The Chloé Zhao-directed Eternals is an epic whose visual and temporal scale was unmatched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe upon release and boasted a surprisingly complex ensemble cast of immortal characters that included Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and many others.