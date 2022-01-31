‘Euphoria’ star names ‘Shrek’ as their favorite romantic comedy

Euphoria has grown to become one of the most popular teen dramas of recent times. The television show, which airs on HBO, has garnered a significant following for its depiction of high school relationships and drug use, and it’s a trending topic each week a new episode drops.

Many of the stars of the much-loved series are starting to become household names as the show’s popularity continues to increase. Angus Cloud, who plays level-headed drug dealer Fezco and friend to Zendaya’s Rue, is one of them.

The success of the show has lined up a couple more acting gigs for the 23 year-old, and in an interview with Bustle, the California native isn’t ruling out adding romantic comedies to his repertoire.

When asked if he had a favorite rom-com, the actor replied, “I don’t really know any rom-coms off of the top of my head. Shrek? All right. That’s my favorite rom-com, man.” Shrek does feature a love story between him and Fiona, so it’s a fair nomination from Cloud.

In the second season of Euphoria, Cloud’s Fezco is currently the subject of an ongoing romance plot with Lexie, portrayed by Maude Apatow, and their onscreen pairing has gained a lot of fans online. A couple of users even complained at the lack of Fez and Lexi moments in the third episode, which aired last week.

Besides Euphoria, Cloud will feature in the thriller film Your Lucky Day, written and directed by Daniel Brown, about a $156 million lottery ticket that leads to a hostage situation, so he’s set to become a recurring presence on our screens.