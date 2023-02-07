Evangeline Lilly still desperate for a Wasp solo film

Phase four and onwards paved the way for greater representation on the screen, whether that may be having women take the leading role or POC characters taking the spotlight. So it’s no surprise when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly believes that now is the time to give the Wasp her solo film.

During a red-carpet interview with Variety, Lilly pitched to Kevin Feige the idea of giving Wasp her a solo film, believing that now is the perfect time to do so. She told interviewers that she’s willing to play her character for a long time, in hopes that her character would have her own story told in the future.

Hope van Dyne was first introduced in the first Ant-Man film and worked her way up to become the chairperson of Pym Technologies. She was someone who didn’t trust Scott Lang when they first met but managed to work together to stop Darren Cross from replicating the Ant-Man suit. She became the Wasp after the events of the first film.

The Wasp took more of a superhero role during the second film, but was, unfortunately, became one of the victims of the blip. She only returned during the final clash with Thanos’s army in the event of Avengers: Endgame.

In the Marvel comics, the Wasp had her own standalone stories since 1963 and was seen as the “Earth’s Mightiest Heroine.” Marvel has been taking steps to give women and young girls someone to look up to on-screen with Black Widow and Ms. Marvel. So if Fegie or anyone at Marvel needs ideas, the comics are the perfect places to go look for inspiration.

The Wasp returns in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where she, her family, and Ant-Man were sucked into the Quantum Realm and will need to find a way to get themselves out once more. The film is scheduled to come out on Feb. 17, 2023.