Production on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off in less than two weeks at Pinewood Studios in England, right next door to where Star Wars series Andor is filming. Director Peyton Reed recently teased that the superhero sequel will be using the same Stagecraft technology as The Mandalorian as well, which he’s more than familiar with having helmed two episodes of the show himself, including the season 2 finale.

We don’t know a lot about the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster in terms of plot specifics, or even cast members quite yet, but the one new addition confirmed so far is a big one. It hasn’t been officially stated, but everyone is operating under the assumption that Lovecraft Country and Da 5 Bloods star Jonathan Majors is playing Kang the Conqueror, a villain who could have huge implications for the franchise as a whole.

However, in a now-deleted social media post, Evangeline Lilly may have teased another antagonist, accompanying her image of the script with a number of hashtags, one of which mentioned Corey Stoll. The actor played one of the MCU’s least memorable bad guys in the first film in the form of Yellowjacket, and while most have assumed that he’s long gone, we suppose there’s a chance that he’s just been trapped in the Quantum Realm this entire time and could return.

In any case, Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas are also back, with Freaky and Detective Pikachu‘s Kathryn Newton replacing Avengers: Endgame‘s Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang, which is a relatively major deal, too. After all, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has regularly been linked as an assembly point for the Young Avengers, and casting a recognizable name as the future Stature lends weight to the speculation that the team will show up in at least some form.