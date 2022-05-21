Even the opening titles of ‘Morbius’ aren’t safe from mockery

When you break Morbius down into its various components, there’s no way the maligned Marvel Comics adaptation should be anywhere near as popular as it is, but we should know by know that the unexpected is to be expected from the internet.

The first non-Venom installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is one of the worst-reviewed superhero movies ever made, the lowest-grossing effort in the genre since The New Mutants was sent out to die in the midst of the pandemic, boasts two of the most laughable post-credits scenes in history, underwent extensive reshoots that turned director Daniel Espinosa’s vision into an unrecognizable mess, and yet fans can’t get enough.

At this stage, we wouldn’t be shocked if Sony were to take the ironic appreciation of the film at face value and green light a sequel solely to cash in on the memes, because you bank on social media going into a state of chaotic meltdown were another round of Morbin’ Time to be announced.

The latest chapter in the never-ending tale has seen something as seemingly innocuous as the opening titles coming in for widespread mockery for fitting the haphazard nature of Morbius as a whole, because it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

my favorite part of morbius is how they didn't have the budget to make the usual cool animated credits sequence so they just picked a random stock neon aesthetic that doesn't fit with the rest of the movie pic.twitter.com/58SV2IHz0S — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) May 21, 2022

You can’t talk about the #1 movie on AppleTV like that 😂 — HOLIDAY EX (@Holiday_ex) May 21, 2022

This is a certified Morbhead moment! — Erick ☥ (@Moony_Gengar) May 21, 2022

Hot take:



This credit sequence is the only thing good about this movie — ✨Nave✨🇺🇦 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (@NaveNesneros) May 21, 2022

New 'Morbius' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Well its really because of the amount of the budget that went to the bonus for the writer who came up with "it's morbin time" — A&W is better than Mug (@doctorpep17) May 21, 2022

reminds me of this, where theres these weird enter the void-esque ending credits to an otherwise horrible moviehttps://t.co/eiOLJpspV3 — KuyaSakura (@KuyaSakura_) May 21, 2022

The cinematography and lighting was actually pretty good for this mvoie, it’s a shame it was ass tho — PerfumeMountain (@PerfumeMountain) May 21, 2022

Morbius (2022) fans looking at this "tweet" pic.twitter.com/r1mIvGTzUe — டெய்சி (@Proudtranswoman) May 21, 2022

Jared Leto must have known exactly what he was doing when he held two fingers up in a recent Twitter post to incite the fandom, although on the other side of the coin, self-awareness never seems to have been the actor’s strongest suit. Will Morbius 2 happen? Who knows at this stage, but the memes will continue flowing like fine wine nonetheless.