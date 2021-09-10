Every Entry In A Beloved Movie Franchise Is Now Available On Disney Plus

Disney Plus has finally made every installment in a beloved movie franchise available to stream. This Friday, September 10th, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides was added to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, meaning that all five entries in the nautical blockbuster series are at last able to be viewed all in one place.

As inspired by the Disney Parks attraction, Pirates of the Caribbean launched in 2003 with the acclaimed The Curse of the Black Pearl, which introduced Johnny Depp’s legendary Captain Jack Sparrow to the world. Two more sequels followed in the form of 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest and 2007’s At World’s End. Due to these films all being directed by Gore Verbinski and featuring Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in leading roles alongside Depp, they are generally considered to be “the original trilogy” by fans.

In 2011, though, the franchise continued with On Stranger Tides, which saw Depp joined by Penelope Cruz as Jack’s love interest Angelica, with Ian McShane as new villain Blackbeard. Six years later, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales (also known as Salazar’s Revenge in other territories) arrived. The latter ended with Bloom’s Will Turner reuniting with Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann, hinting at more of both them and fan-favorite Davey Jones to come. This is believed to be the final film in that story arc, with Depp not expected to return again.

Disney isn’t letting this cash cow go, however, and is working on two separate female-led Pirates projects. Initially, a reboot, possibly with Karen Gillan in the lead, seemed to be going somewhere before a spinoff, with Margot Robbie attached to produce and star and Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson writing the script, gained steam instead. Still, there’s no word on a filming start or release date at this point.

Find all five Pirates of the Caribbean movies on Disney Plus now.