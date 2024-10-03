Every live-action Harley Quinn, ranked from the crazy bad to those we mad love

With Lady Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn for Joker: Folie à Deux, people will inevitably compare her iteration of the character with that of Margot Robbie. But did you know they aren’t the only live-action portrayals of DC’s clown princess?

Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for the beloved Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn was first introduced as Joker’s sidekick. However, from the start, Dini and Timm used the former Dr. Quinzel to show how villainous the Joker truly is, as the once-psychiatrist was now trapped in a toxic relationship. It’s no wonder Harley quickly transcended her origins to become a standalone character with a rich backstory and complex personality.

Despite being created in the 1990s, Harley became one of the most recognizable characters in DC history. Over the years, she also evolved beyond the Joker and can now stand on her own two feet. Arleen Sorkin, who voiced Harley in BTAS and subsequent DC animated universe projects, established Harley’s iconic Brooklyn accent and manic energy, setting the standard for future portrayals. Tara Strong also helped shape the character by voicing Harley in various DC projects, including the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham game series. More recently, Kaley Cuoco took the helm of the Harley Quinn animated series, expanding the character’s mythology.

However, while Harley thrives in the larger DC universe, it’s the live-action takes on the anti-heroine that cement her as a more prominent pop culture icon. So, now that Joker: Folie à Deux is available, let’s take a closer look at the talented actress who brought Harleen to life.

5. Cassidy Alexa/Tara Strong (Arrow)

The briefest appearance on our list goes to Cassidy Alexa, who physically portrayed Harley Quinn in a cameo on The CW’s Arrow. Yet, Alexa deserves only half the credit, as Tara Strong provided her voice. This version barely had time to make an impression, as it was just a tease for a villain so dangerous that she couldn’t even become part of the Suicide Squad. While it’s intriguing to imagine what could have been, this Harley remains more of a footnote than a fully realized character. The limited screen time and lack of character development make this the least impactful live-action portrayal of Harley Quinn.

4. Mia Sara (2002’s Birds of Prey)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Mia Sara’s portrayal of Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the short-lived 2002 TV series Birds of Prey marks an intriguing departure from the typical Harley Quinn characterization. Sara played Harley as a more mature, menacing, and high-functioning character than audiences were accustomed to seeing. So, more than a decade before Harley became well-established as a feminist icon, Sara was already girl-bossing as the villain. Even so, everything this Harley does is to avenge her beloved Mr. J, a storytelling trap from which the character had not yet escaped by 2002.

3. Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie à Deux)

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

Lady Gaga is one of the best actresses ever to play a DC character. Sadly, her Harley Quinn is sabotaged by poor writing. In Joker: Folie à Deux, Harley’s entire personality is reduced to her obsession with the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix), pushing her into a side role that never gets the opportunity to shine on her own. Gaga is still a sight to be seen, and she uses whatever opportunity she gets to give Harley more nuance. However, she is trapped in a sluggish movie that fails to leave a lasting impression. Maybe she could return as Harley in the future, in a project that allows her to showcase her talent properly.

2. Francesca Root-Dodson (Gotham)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

While not officially named Harley Quinn, Francesca Root-Dodson’s portrayal of Ecco in Fox’s Gotham was clearly intended as the show’s version of the character. As episodes go by, Ecco even adopts a more Harley-like appearance and personality, coming as close as she can to the DC villain without angering Warner Bros. executives. This interpretation offered an interesting take on Harley’s origin, tying her closely to the proto-Joker character, Jeremiah Valeska (Cameron Monaghan). Still, as good as Root-Dodson is in the role, Warner’s decision to install a Bat-Embargo on the character prevented Gotham from having a full exploration of the classic Harley we know from comics.

1. Margot Robbie (DCEU)

Unsurprisingly, the best live-action Harley Quinn is Margot Robbie. Robbie starred as the villain in three movies from three very distinct filmmakers, each with their own vision. Yet, Robbie always made the character her own, knocking it out of the park thrice in a row. She is, by far, the best part of 2016’s Suicide Squad, which would be quite forgettable without her. After that, she helped redefine Harley’s role in the DCEU for 2020’s Birds of Prey, a criminally underrated comic book adaptation that suffered from trying too hard to turn Harley into DC’s Deadpool.

Finally, in 2021, Robbie gave us the definitive live-action version of the character in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This last performance shows Harley’s incredible potential as a survivor who is far from being a passive victim. Instead, she’s someone who’s broken but still keeps her agency, a woman learning self-love and using her past mistakes to build a better future. Robbie is breathtaking in every instance where she played the villain, which is why it won’t be easy to dethrone our Harley Queen.

