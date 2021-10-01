Every Newly Released And Upcoming Horror Movie In 2021 And Where To Stream Them

With spooky season at hand, it’s no surprise that more people than usual might be digging into horror films. While there are certainly classics like Dawn of the Dead or The Shining to check out, many viewers want to get their eyes on the newest scares available to them this Halloween.

Thankfully, fans of the genre have come in strong to help provide an amazing resource so others can find the latest terrifying stories cinema has to offer. A Reddit user named JBhimber compiled an amazing list, sharing each new horror film of 2021 — and some still on the way — for everyone to tune into. Here’s the list:

Already Released

Pretty Boy – Not Streaming

Demonic – Not Streaming

Blood Conscious – Not Streaming

The Girl Who Got Away – Not Streaming

Candyman – Not Streaming

We Need To Do Something – Not Streaming

Burial Ground Massacre – Not Streaming

Martyrs Lane – Shudder

Malignant – HBO Max

Prisoners Of Ghostland – Not Streaming

Night of the Animated Dead – Not Streaming

No One Gets Out Alive – Netflix

Coming Home In The Dark – Not Streaming

Witch Hunt – Not Streaming

Bingo Hell – Prime Video

Black As Night – Prime Video

On The Way

The Amityville Moon – October 5th – Not Streaming

V/H/S/94 – October 6th – Shudder

There’s Someone Inside Your House – October 6th – Netflix

Madres – October 8th – Prime Video

The Manor – October 8th – Prime Video

Lamb – October 8th – Not Streaming

Fever Dream – October 13th – Netflix

Halloween Kills – October 15th – Peacock

Slumber Party Massacre – October 16th – Not Streaming

Hypnotic – October 27th – Netflix

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight 2 – October 27th – Netflix

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin – October 29th – Paramount+

Last Night In Soho – October 29th – Not Streaming

Antlers – October 29th – Not Streaming

The Beta Test – November 5th – Not Streaming

The Spore – November 9th – Not Streaming

The Feast – November 19th – Not Streaming

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – November 24th – Not Streaming

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – TBA – Netflix

Which are your must-watch horror films on this list? Let us know in the comments!