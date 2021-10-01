Every Newly Released And Upcoming Horror Movie In 2021 And Where To Stream Them
With spooky season at hand, it’s no surprise that more people than usual might be digging into horror films. While there are certainly classics like Dawn of the Dead or The Shining to check out, many viewers want to get their eyes on the newest scares available to them this Halloween.
Thankfully, fans of the genre have come in strong to help provide an amazing resource so others can find the latest terrifying stories cinema has to offer. A Reddit user named JBhimber compiled an amazing list, sharing each new horror film of 2021 — and some still on the way — for everyone to tune into. Here’s the list:
Already Released
- Pretty Boy – Not Streaming
- Demonic – Not Streaming
- Blood Conscious – Not Streaming
- The Girl Who Got Away – Not Streaming
- Candyman – Not Streaming
- We Need To Do Something – Not Streaming
- Burial Ground Massacre – Not Streaming
- Martyrs Lane – Shudder
- Malignant – HBO Max
- Prisoners Of Ghostland – Not Streaming
- Night of the Animated Dead – Not Streaming
- No One Gets Out Alive – Netflix
- Coming Home In The Dark – Not Streaming
- Witch Hunt – Not Streaming
- Bingo Hell – Prime Video
- Black As Night – Prime Video
On The Way
- The Amityville Moon – October 5th – Not Streaming
- V/H/S/94 – October 6th – Shudder
- There’s Someone Inside Your House – October 6th – Netflix
- Madres – October 8th – Prime Video
- The Manor – October 8th – Prime Video
- Lamb – October 8th – Not Streaming
- Fever Dream – October 13th – Netflix
- Halloween Kills – October 15th – Peacock
- Slumber Party Massacre – October 16th – Not Streaming
- Hypnotic – October 27th – Netflix
- Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight 2 – October 27th – Netflix
- Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin – October 29th – Paramount+
- Last Night In Soho – October 29th – Not Streaming
- Antlers – October 29th – Not Streaming
- The Beta Test – November 5th – Not Streaming
- The Spore – November 9th – Not Streaming
- The Feast – November 19th – Not Streaming
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – November 24th – Not Streaming
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – TBA – Netflix
