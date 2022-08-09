Everyone’s making the exact same joke about the ‘Pac-Man’ movie

One day, perhaps we will finally reach the inevitable entertainment singularity, where everything that could have possibly been done and redone, has been done, ending with a multiversal war between the likes of Paramount, Netflix, and Disney, the entire spectacle captured in a medium that hasn’t been invented just yet.

The next stepping stone in Hollywood’s ultimate destiny is the recently announced Pac-Man movie, a live-action feature based on the emblematic video game and character of the same name. Spearheaded by the mind of Chuck Williams, who was responsible for 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog (a film that could very well ramp up into a cinematic universe if its sequels stay steady), the Pac-Man prospect is one that should be exercised with equal parts fascination and caution; how could it possibly work, and will we get a Galaga mid-credits scene?

But the world of entertainment wouldn’t have a fraction of its traction without the internet’s incessant reflex to make everything into a meme, and it seems everyone had the same idea when they caught wind of such a project.

Chris Pratt on his way to voice the live-action PAC-MAN pic.twitter.com/Q8WKXYvGNK — brenton (@dcuverse) August 8, 2022

With Hollywood’s most controversial Chris making some unsavory rounds on Twitter again, it seemed the perfect time to plunge the actor into a ridiculous hypothetical that, if we cast our minds back to the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, may not be that ridiculous after all.

Chris Pratt will return as Pac-Man. pic.twitter.com/QM2KjfMFFN — I am Flash (@IamFlash00) August 8, 2022

The good people of Twitter, of course, are referring to the scene in James Gunn’s sophomore MCU project where Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt faces off against his father, Ego. During the fight, Star-Lord dons a husk of various debris made to resemble Pac-Man before crashing into his father.

You all may joke about Chris Pratt playing Pac-Man in the movie. But in a way, he already was Pac-Man. pic.twitter.com/ND2DlBYoHz — Knight of Rohan (@Rohan_312) August 9, 2022

At this rate, anything could happen. We already know Pratt is set to voice a certain world-famous plumber in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film project, so why not expand his library of films adapted from video games with Namco’s number-one dot muncher?