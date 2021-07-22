Everything Coming To HBO Max And HBO In August

HBO Max and HBO subscribers have got a lot of hot new content still to come this summer. The full list of what’s due up on the platforms in August has been released, and it promises a ton of classic titles and some unmissable originals, including the return of a major TV series and one of the biggest movies of the month on any platform.

August 1st delivers a load of great freshly licensed films – mostly on HBO, but a number on HBO Max too. Including Christopher Nolan’s Inception, Harrison Ford thriller The Fugitive and 90s comic book flick Spawn. There’s also horror spoof Scary Movie, actual horror Thirteen Ghosts and Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan romcom You’ve Got Mail.

Skipping ahead to August 5th and we have the movie event of the month for superhero fans as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad finally arrives. As with previous HBO Max simultaneous releases, subscribers will be able to catch the DCEU film for 31 days after its theatrical debut. This standalone sequel sees Task Force X reunite for what promises to be an R-rated, no-holds-barred war movie. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Viola Davis star.

The treats don’t stop there for DC lovers either, as August 12th brings the premiere of Titans season 3, the show’s first to drop exclusively on HBO Max. This time around, the young heroes relocate to Gotham City, which means we can expect the introductions of iconic Bat-family characters like Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake and Red Hood. Fans may also want to check out Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which lands on the 3rd.

On August 20th, the second biggest movie of the month launches – high-concept sci-fi Reminiscence. The directorial debut of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, Hugh Jackman stars as a private investigator who can access people’s memories, but things get complicated when he falls for one of his clients (Rebecca Ferguson).

Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO/Max in August.

August 1

2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Betrayal at Attica, 2021

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End, 1978 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

Mean Streets, 1973

Mr. Soul!, 2018

New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Requiem for a Dream, 2000

Scary Movie, 2000

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Spawn, 1997

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Vice, 2015 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

August 2

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

August 3

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 5

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 6

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

August 7

All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

A Different World

August 10

Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)

August 12

FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

August 14

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

August 15

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

August 16

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29

August 17

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 19

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere

August 20

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 22

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

August 24

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

August 25

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

August 26

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 28

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

Don’t miss everything here on HBO and HBO Max next month.