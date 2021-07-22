Everything Coming To HBO Max And HBO In August
HBO Max and HBO subscribers have got a lot of hot new content still to come this summer. The full list of what’s due up on the platforms in August has been released, and it promises a ton of classic titles and some unmissable originals, including the return of a major TV series and one of the biggest movies of the month on any platform.
August 1st delivers a load of great freshly licensed films – mostly on HBO, but a number on HBO Max too. Including Christopher Nolan’s Inception, Harrison Ford thriller The Fugitive and 90s comic book flick Spawn. There’s also horror spoof Scary Movie, actual horror Thirteen Ghosts and Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan romcom You’ve Got Mail.
Skipping ahead to August 5th and we have the movie event of the month for superhero fans as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad finally arrives. As with previous HBO Max simultaneous releases, subscribers will be able to catch the DCEU film for 31 days after its theatrical debut. This standalone sequel sees Task Force X reunite for what promises to be an R-rated, no-holds-barred war movie. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Viola Davis star.
The treats don’t stop there for DC lovers either, as August 12th brings the premiere of Titans season 3, the show’s first to drop exclusively on HBO Max. This time around, the young heroes relocate to Gotham City, which means we can expect the introductions of iconic Bat-family characters like Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake and Red Hood. Fans may also want to check out Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which lands on the 3rd.
On August 20th, the second biggest movie of the month launches – high-concept sci-fi Reminiscence. The directorial debut of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, Hugh Jackman stars as a private investigator who can access people’s memories, but things get complicated when he falls for one of his clients (Rebecca Ferguson).
Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO/Max in August.
August 1
2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)
9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016
A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
Americano, 2017 (HBO)
Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)
Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
Betrayal at Attica, 2021
The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
Black Death, 2010 (HBO)
Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)
The Double, 2014 (HBO)
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The End, 1978 (HBO)
Envy, 2004 (HBO)
Epic, 2013 (HBO)
Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)
For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
Hangman, 2017 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
Horror of Dracula, 1958
How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
Hudson Hawk, 1991
Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
Inception, 2010
Joe, 2014 (HBO)
Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
Last Action Hero, 1993
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Malcolm X, 1992
Man Down, 2016 (HBO)
The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)
Mean Streets, 1973
Mr. Soul!, 2018
New in Town, 2009 (HBO)
Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)
Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
Popeye, 1980 (HBO)
The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
The Prince, 2014 (HBO)
The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
Red, 2008 (HBO)
Red Riding Hood, 2011
Requiem for a Dream, 2000
Scary Movie, 2000
The Score, 2001 (HBO)
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Spawn, 1997
The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
The Square, 2017 (HBO)
Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)
Tango & Cash, 1989
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Vice, 2015 (HBO)
War, 2007 (HBO)
Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
August 2
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
August 3
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 5
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere
The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
August 6
Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)
August 7
All My Life, 2020 (HBO)
August 8
A Different World
August 10
Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)
August 12
FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale
The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
August 14
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
August 15
The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
August 16
Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Top Gear, Season 29
August 17
Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
August 19
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
August 20
Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
August 22
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
San Andreas, 2015
August 24
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021
August 25
Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021
August 26
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
August 28
Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
Don’t miss everything here on HBO and HBO Max next month.
Source: Decider
