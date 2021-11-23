The holiday season is almost upon us, so get ready for lots and lots of holiday-themed series and films. If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you can count on all that and plenty of options devoid of Christmas joy if you’re feeling your inner Scrooge.

In the month of December, Hulu is adding dozens of movies to its platform. Older favorites like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, will hit the streaming service alongside newer hits. Beloved television shows Pen15 and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be back and pair nicely with your warmest pajamas. For those that really have the holiday spirit, Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City and Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around arrive a few weeks before Christmas Day to keep you company while you trim the tree.

Here is everything coming to Hulu in December 2021.

Dec. 1

All Rise (seasons one and two)

The A-Team

Above The Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Addicted

Alex Cross

Alienator

All is Lost

Armageddon

Back To School

The Bank Job

Behind Enemy Lines

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

Blow

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

The Crazies

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

Cujo

The Curse

Days Of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

The Dungeonmaster

Earth To Echo

Erik The Viking

Flightplan

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Friday The 13th

Her Smell

Hide And Seek

Hollow Man

Holy Man

Horton Hears A Who!

Hustlers

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Jagged Edge

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Regarding Henry

Rio

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

She’s Out Of My League

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows

The Siege Of Firebase Gloria

Silverado

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow

Soda Cracker

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Something’s Gotta Give

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

Troll

The Warriors

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Dec. 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season 15 premiere)

Godfather of Harlem (season one)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (season two)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic (season one)

The East

Dec. 3

Pen15 (new episodes)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama

Annie Live!

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

We Need To Do Something

The World Of Kanako

Dec. 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta (season 13)

Dec. 7

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City

World War Z

Dec. 8

People’s Choice Awards

Dec. 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia (season five)

Bloods (season one)

Creamerie (season one)

Swan Song

Dec. 13

70th Miss Universe Competition

Beach

Dec. 14

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation

American Auto

Dec. 15

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

Grand Crew

Rising Wolf

Dec. 16

Dead Asleep

Cryptozoo

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

Dec. 17

Mother/Android

The Nowhere Inn

Dec. 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms (season 1)

Dec. 26

Letterkenny (season 10)

What are you looking forward to watching next month?