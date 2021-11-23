Everything coming to Hulu in December 2021
The holiday season is almost upon us, so get ready for lots and lots of holiday-themed series and films. If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you can count on all that and plenty of options devoid of Christmas joy if you’re feeling your inner Scrooge.
In the month of December, Hulu is adding dozens of movies to its platform. Older favorites like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, will hit the streaming service alongside newer hits. Beloved television shows Pen15 and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be back and pair nicely with your warmest pajamas. For those that really have the holiday spirit, Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City and Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around arrive a few weeks before Christmas Day to keep you company while you trim the tree.
Here is everything coming to Hulu in December 2021.
Dec. 1
- All Rise (seasons one and two)
- The A-Team
- Above The Rim
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Addicted
- Alex Cross
- Alienator
- All is Lost
- Armageddon
- Back To School
- The Bank Job
- Behind Enemy Lines
- The Black Stallion
- The Black Stallion Returns
- Blow
- Bull Durham
- Chattahoochee
- Cherry 2000
- Con Air
- The Crazies
- Crazy Heart
- Crimson Tide
- Cujo
- The Curse
- Days Of Heaven
- Dead Man Walking
- The Dungeonmaster
- Earth To Echo
- Erik The Viking
- Flightplan
- Four Weddings And A Funeral
- Friday The 13th
- Her Smell
- Hide And Seek
- Hollow Man
- Holy Man
- Horton Hears A Who!
- Hustlers
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- Jagged Edge
- King Kong
- Love Field
- Making Mr. Right
- The Manchurian Candidate
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- The Princess Bride
- The Raid 2
- Regarding Henry
- Rio
- Serendipity
- Shanghai Noon
- She’s Out Of My League
- Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows
- The Siege Of Firebase Gloria
- Silverado
- Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow
- Soda Cracker
- Some Kind Of Wonderful
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Superbeast
- Troll
- The Warriors
- Young Guns
- Young Guns II
Dec. 2
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season 15 premiere)
- Godfather of Harlem (season one)
- Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (season two)
- Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic (season one)
- The East
Dec. 3
- Pen15 (new episodes)
- The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama
- Annie Live!
- Trolls Holiday in Harmony
- We Need To Do Something
- The World Of Kanako
Dec. 6
- Real Housewives of Atlanta (season 13)
Dec. 7
- Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City
- World War Z
Dec. 8
- People’s Choice Awards
Dec. 9
- Trolls: TrollsTopia (season five)
- Bloods (season one)
- Creamerie (season one)
- Swan Song
Dec. 13
- 70th Miss Universe Competition
- Beach
Dec. 14
- Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation
- American Auto
Dec. 15
- Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
- Grand Crew
- Rising Wolf
Dec. 16
- Dead Asleep
- Cryptozoo
- Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman
Dec. 17
- Mother/Android
- The Nowhere Inn
Dec. 23
- Dragons: The Nine Realms (season 1)
Dec. 26
- Letterkenny (season 10)
