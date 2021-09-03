Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime And Hulu This Weekend

As the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project to play exclusively in theaters since the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is going to be this weekend’s major movie talking point. However, that doesn’t mean that the myriad of streaming services on offer are slacking, with several titles guaranteed to generate some serious buzz over the next few days.

The pick of the bunch is Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1, which marks the penultimate installment for one of Netflix’s biggest shows. The Spanish crime thriller isn’t just an international phenomenon but a global one, with the last season racking up 65 million views in four weeks to secure a spot on the platform’s all-time Top 10 episodic most-watched list.

There’s much more than that to come, though, and you can check out the full list of incoming additions to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus and Prime Video below.

September 3

NETFLIX

Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY

Worth — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Premiere

HBO MAX

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007

HULU

The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

September 4

HBO MAX

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Flower (2017)

Disney Plus is adding a pair of notorious box office bombs this weekend, with Dark Phoenix sending Fox’s main X-Men continuity out with a whimper, while Brad Bird’s Tomorrowland reportedly lost the Mouse House up to $150 million and famously saw the studio halt active development on a third Tron as a result, setting the project back by a decade.

In terms of originals, Netflix’s post-9/11 drama Worth and Amazon’s star-studded Cinderella are aiming for very different demographics, but both have enough about them to draw in a decent-sized audience.