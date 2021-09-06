Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
The next seven days offers relatively slim pickings in terms of top-tier new additions to the respective libraries of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some heavy hitters on the way, with a trio of exciting upcoming debutants poised to dominate the cultural conversation.
First and foremost is the sixth and final season of Lucifer, which hits Netflix on Friday. Since being saved from cancellation and resurrected as a streaming exclusive, it’s become one of the biggest and most popular shows on the planet, so you can guarantee that it’ll be comfortably nestled at the top of the most-watched list almost immediately, where it’ll no doubt stay for a while.
There’s much more than that, though, and you can check out the full list of incoming film and television titles heading to all of the major combatants in the streaming wars below.
September 6
NETFLIX
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 7
NETFLIX
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY
On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)
September 8
NETFLIX
The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
The Wizard of Paws (S1)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One”
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”
Turner & Hooch – Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”
What If…? – Episode 105
HBO MAX
Nasciturus, 2021
HULU
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
La La Land (2016)
NETFLIX
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
September 10
NETFLIX
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kate — NETFLIX FILM
Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Prey — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Twenty Something (Short) – Premiere
HBO MAX
Elliott from Earth, Season 1
Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)
Transporter 3 (2008)
PRIME VIDEO
The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
September 11
HBO MAX
Ben 10, Season 4C
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Walker, Season 1
HULU
High Ground (2021)
September 12
HBO MAX
Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Desperado (1995)
Based on nothing but the trailer, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s actioner Kate is set to be the latest high concept Netflix original to gain a massive audience, while James Wan returns to his horror roots following a detour into blockbuster territory with Aquaman via Malignant, the latest of Warner Bros.’ theatrical and HBO Max hybrid releases.
Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. also premieres on Disney Plus this coming Wednesday, but it’s hard to imagine anything other than Lucifer, Kate and Malignant seizing the zeitgeist.
Source: ComicBook.com