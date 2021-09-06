Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

The next seven days offers relatively slim pickings in terms of top-tier new additions to the respective libraries of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some heavy hitters on the way, with a trio of exciting upcoming debutants poised to dominate the cultural conversation.

First and foremost is the sixth and final season of Lucifer, which hits Netflix on Friday. Since being saved from cancellation and resurrected as a streaming exclusive, it’s become one of the biggest and most popular shows on the planet, so you can guarantee that it’ll be comfortably nestled at the top of the most-watched list almost immediately, where it’ll no doubt stay for a while.

There’s much more than that, though, and you can check out the full list of incoming film and television titles heading to all of the major combatants in the streaming wars below.

September 6

NETFLIX

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 7

NETFLIX

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY

On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

September 8

NETFLIX

The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”

What If…? – Episode 105

HBO MAX

Nasciturus, 2021

HULU

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

La La Land (2016)

NETFLIX

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

Malignant Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

September 10

NETFLIX

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES

Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Prey — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short) – Premiere

HBO MAX

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

PRIME VIDEO

The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

September 11

HBO MAX

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

HULU

High Ground (2021)

September 12

HBO MAX

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Desperado (1995)

Based on nothing but the trailer, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s actioner Kate is set to be the latest high concept Netflix original to gain a massive audience, while James Wan returns to his horror roots following a detour into blockbuster territory with Aquaman via Malignant, the latest of Warner Bros.’ theatrical and HBO Max hybrid releases.

Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. also premieres on Disney Plus this coming Wednesday, but it’s hard to imagine anything other than Lucifer, Kate and Malignant seizing the zeitgeist.