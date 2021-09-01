Lucifer Star Promises Fans Will Be In Tears After Season 6

Back in May, Lucifer season 5B arrived after a wait of more than half a year. The run ended with a barnstorming finale at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in which Lucifer, Amenadiel, Chloe, Eve, Maze, and other demons faced off against Michael and his angels to decide who will be the next God.

This proved to be quite the confrontation, though Lucifer came out on top by demonstrating selfless sacrifice, achieving coveted deity status in the process. So, how do you top that?

We’re going to find out very soon, it turns out, as the ten-episode final season will hit Netflix in just over a week and star Tom Ellis hopes there won’t be a dry eye in the house as the credits roll. Speaking with TV Line, he teased that the finale would be “bittersweet” and that:

“I hope that they’ll be crying. I really hope they’ll be sobbing!”

But there’s a ray of hope on the horizon, as Ellis went on to add:

“And then I hope that their hearts will be filled with joy at the same time.”

Interviews with cast and crew have hinted that they’re pulling out all the stops for the ending, with showrunner Joe Henderson saying:

“Though it is by far probably the most intimate season we’ve done, it also has the most expensive episode we’ve ever made. So, we’ve still got plenty of spectacle. … If you think the Season 5 finale [was big], our Season 6 finale… cost us more. I’ll leave that to interpretation.”

The Devil's Got A DeLorean In First Look At Lucifer Season 6 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

No matter what happens on screen fans are naturally going to be sad that Lucifer is finally coming to an end. Over the show’s run, its fandom has proven themselves dedicated and organized, with their efforts contributing to the chart-topping resurrection on Netflix after it was canceled by Fox.

But though Tom Ellis’ Lucifer story is ending, the character won’t be away from Netflix for long. Gwendoline Christie is playing another version of the same character in The Sandman TV show, and the Lucifer staff couldn’t be happier, even teasing a potential spinoff by saying:

“I mean, I would like to watch the adventures of Gwendoline Christie and Tom Ellis both playing different versions of Lucifer on a road trip together.”

Lucifer season 6 comes to Netflix on September 10.